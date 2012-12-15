Big Boi Accepts Andre 3000’s “Apology” On T.I.’s Album [VIDEO]

Big Boi’s new album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, is a banger. But conspicuous by his album was his Outkast partner, Andre 3000.

On T.I.’s album, Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head, 3 Stacks actually lends a verse to T.I. on his song “Sorry” where he apologizes to Big Boi. “Say hey I’m sorry for begging for all them clothes you couldn’t afford/ And this the type of Isht that’ll make you call your rap partner/ And say I’m sorry I’m awkward/ My fault for f**kin’ up the tours,” Andre raps on the album.

While at Tip’s listening session last night in Atlanta, Antwan says he approves of the rhyme. “First of all, i’m a fan of ni**as that can rap,” Big Boi said at the session. “When you do music, it’s a form of therapy so I guess you know it was some s**t to get off his chest, when you write songs its about your life and that’s dope.”

He went on to say when he finally heard the rap and approved of the verse calling it, “Jedi rap s**t.” Obi-Wan Kenobi in the post, dog. Check out the full video down below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: BET