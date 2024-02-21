Conway The Machine & Joey Bada$$ “Vertino,” French Montana “Hard Life” & More | Daily Visuals 2.20.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With his fans awaiting the second half to his 2023 album, Won’t He Do It, Conway The Machine has been dropping off new work teasing a possible release this year (fingers crossed!) and today the Buffalo bully links up with the Brooklyn badass for his latest offering.

In the visuals to “Vertino,” Conway The Machine and Joey Bada$$ connect in China Town where the two artists hold down the streets in the dead of night and drop their bars much to the possible dismay of neighbors wondering why they have to shoot a music video in the wee hours of the morning. Least that’s what we think might’ve been going through their minds.

Elsewhere French Montana keeps on living the reality of a rap star and in his clip for “Hard Life,” the Bronx representative hits all the clubs he can and links up with the likes of Offset, Chris Brown and of course a gang of thicking women vying for his attention. That man is lamping.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

