T.I. ft. B.o.B, Kendrick Lamar & Kris Stephens – “Memories Back Then” [LISTEN]

T.I. links up with B.o.B., Kendrick Lamar & Kris Stephens for this new record that wont be featured on Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head.

Renamed and redone to be called “Memories Back Then,” these are the same verses that were on a song originally on the album called “Somebody That I Used To Know.” If it sounds familiar it is because the song originally had a sample of Gotye of the same name.

Looks like that song may have had some sample clearance issues because the song uses the same baseline but the Gotye sample was replaced with the sweet sounds of Kris Stephens on the hook.

This song follows the same formula of women from back in the day and their stories. Whether it is B.o.B’s baby scares or T.I.’s wild chicks from back in Atlanta, they’ve all got theri own stories to tell.

This record might find its way onto the rapper’s follow up album to Trouble Man. Get a listen to the CDQ of this record aver the jump.

Photo: BET