ScHoolboy Q “Cooties,” Wiz Khalifa “Bobbi Kush” & More | Daily Visuals 2.21.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We’re only a week and change away from the release of ScHoolboy Q’s next album, Blue Lips, and with the drop just around the corner, the TDE artist is looking to ramp up some buzz and dropping some new work off to get people talking and get heads boppin.’

This time around Q comes through with some new visuals to “Cooties,” where he finds himself standing by the staircase of a dark mansion where he kicks his rhymes before waving goodbye from a golf course in the light of day? This was lowkey random, but somehow intriguing and attention grabbing. He knows what he’s doing.

From the West to the East, Wiz Khalifa continues to be one of the hardest working men in Hip-Hop and in his latest clip for “Bobbi Kush,” Wiz blazes some weed in his backyard and stands there the entire time while dropping his bars to the beat while enjoying his THC with some self TLC. We guess standing in one spot throughout a whole music video is the new thing.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from B.G., YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and more.

SCHOOLBOY Q – “COOTIES”

WIZ KHALIFA – “BOBBI KUSH”

B.G. – “REALLY UNDERSTAND”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “NO TIME”

SCHOOLBOY Q FT. DEVIN MALIK & LANCE SKIIWALKER – “LOVE BIRDS”

CHELSEA PASTEL – “GREENER”

SHORDIE SHORDIE & MURDA BEATZ – “A LOT OF MILES”

DUSTY LOCANE – “BEAST OUT THE CAGE”

ANYCIA – “UP, LIT FREESTYLE”