Kid Cudi – “King Wizard” [VIDEO]

The Wizard, Kid Cudi strikes back with a video for his latest street single, “King Wizard.”

This single shot video that featured only Scott Mescudi, a spotlight, and a cigarette carries the similar photo frame that accompanied the “Just What I Am” visual. This self-directed video accompanies the single that is assumed to make the final cut of his upcoming album, Indicud.

The G.O.O.D. Music affiliate had a standout record on the Cruel Summer album and dropped a slick verse on Hit-Boy’s “Old School Caddy” and Big Boi’s “She Hate Me.” Other than that, 2012 has been relatively quiet for the rager; in 2013 he looks to change that.

The Cudi two step and jig is all abound in this video, donning a red velvet blazer and a Cleveland baseball cap. Indicud should be ready to for take off by early 2013, and is confirmed to have appearances from Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Common, King Chip, and Jaden Smith. Yeah, Will’s kid.

Peel your eyes open to check out Kid Cudi’s “King Wizard” down below.

Photo: VEVO