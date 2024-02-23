Subscribe
Marlon Craft ft. Method Man “Muggsy Bogues,” Drag-On “Sunday To Sunday” & More | Daily Visuals 2.22.24

Marlon Craft and Method Man chill on the block and Drag-On rolls with some hitters. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on February 22, 2024

Wu-Tang Clan The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency - Opening Night

Source: Shy McGrath / Getty

It’s Throwback Thursday so it’s only right that some rap stars from yesteryear get some shine in 2024 as they’re showing they still have a lot in the tank and are still capable of spittin’ fire when given the opportunity.

First up we have the Ticallion Stallion known as Method Man who joins Marlon Craft for his visuals to “Muggsy Bogues” where they take to the streets of New York and walk side-by-side while blazing some trees while dropping their bars. Meth still got that work, b.

Next up we have former Ruff Ryder, Drag-On who politics on another side of town with some shooters who seem ready to clap while he spits some hot fire in his clip to “Sunday To Sunday.” Drag’s flow is still top notch in 2024.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Buck, Dreezy, and more.

MARLON CRAFT FT. METHOD MAN – “MUGGSY BOGUES”

DRAG-ON – “SUNDAY TO SUNDAY”

YOUNG BUCK – “BOX OF BULLETS”

DREEZY – “B*TCH DUH”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “MOMMA MILL”

SHECK WES, JID & SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD – “FLY AWAY”

RAMBO ICE – “I HATE YOU”

WOLFACEJOEYY – “CAKE”

Daily Visuals

