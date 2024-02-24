Lil Durk “Old Days,” French Montana & Amber Run “Dirty Bronx Intro” & More | Daily Visuals 2.23.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

From the mean streets of Chicago to the road to riches, it’s been a long journey for Lil Durk and while he can now bask in the success that he’s earned for himself over the years, the man still carries the scars that the struggle left embedded on his soul.

In his latest visuals to “Old Days,” Durk finds himself on a hill with a beautiful ocean view as he talks about the wounds that left their mark on him including his struggles with drug addiction and the bodily reaction he had after seeing the autopsy pics of King Von (RIP). Durk got real on this one.

Back in New York, French Montana heads back to his stomping grounds of the Boogie Down in his clip to “Dirty Bronx Intro,” where he gets a quick shape-up while fending off the criticism he hears from his haters both online and in person.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from SiR and Isaiah Rashad, LPB Poody, and more.

LIL DURK – “OLD DAYS”

FRENCH MONTANA & AMBER RUN – “DIRTY BRONX INTRO”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “STEPPA”

SIR & ISAIAH RASHAD – “KARMA”

LPB POODY – “POUND TOWN”

WISEBOY JEREMY & KIRTI PANDEY – “PEDAL THA AVE”

J. STONE & FREEWAY – “I’LL BE HOOD”

ILL BILL & NECRO – “BLOOD BROTHERS”