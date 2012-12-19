Freeway – “Seems Like” [VIDEO]

After years of consistent success, Freeway justifiably pats himself on the back via his track, “Seems Like.” The chorus chants, “It seems like all the days that I starved replaced with all the days that I eat. It seems like time that I’ve wasted, replaced with all the places I’ve gone.” The hook separates two verses that detail some of the luxuries Hip-Hop has afforded him.

Maryland based videographer Tha Profitt shot the visuals for the Freedom of Speech track. Don Cannon hosted the 16-track mixtape, which featuress appearances from Young Chris and Mama Jones (yes, that Mama Jones), and productions by Jake One, Sap, Cardiak, and more.

Free also has a full length album, titled Diamond In the Ruff, that’s available on iTunes now.

Fans of Philly Freezer in the New York City metropolitan area can catch him, Memphis Bleek and his State Property familia at the Roc-A-Fella Reunion show at Gramercy Theater tonight (Dec. 19).

See the visuals for “Seems Like” below.

Photo: YouTube