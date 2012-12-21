J. Cole – “2012” [LISTEN]

The world was supposed to end today, but in case you woke up today, J. Cole dropped this new record called “2012.”

In a reflective mood, Cole waxed poetic on why he hopes the world isn’t ending today and sheds light on this track. “If the world ends tomorrow, damn. I would be mad as s**t for 2 reasons. First, I’m not with my family. That would suck. What would also be wack is if I never got to drop this song,” began Cole.

“Summer of 08′. Mark Pitts meeting had happened a month ago. He said he f**ks with me, but he not talking about signing me. Ok. F**k that. I’ma make my new s**t so stupid that the next time he meet with me he gonna HAVE to sign me. Same summer I made “Grown Simba” and started The Warm Up with a “f**k it” mentality. A few special songs I made that summer haven’t dropped yet. This is one of them.”

‘”2012’ Some of the most fun I ever had making a record,” says the Roc Nation rapper. “Alone in my room, making the beat, writing the raps, Jammin to this.Here we are, Years Later, and right on time. Enjoy”

