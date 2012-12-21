Joey Bada$$, Capital STEEZ & CJ Fly – “Like Water” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era (aka Progressive Era) brethren Capital STEEZ and CJ Fly add another quality jam to their short, but potent list of tracks with “Like Water.” The soothing piano and boom-bap drums set the tone for the trio’s take on 90s styled bars. Certified beat maestro Statik Selektah produced the track, which will appear on a project titled Peep The Apocalypse set to hit the Internets later today.

2012 will be known as the year the Pro Era crew became a beacon of light for cultural purists. The young collective possess a refreshing spontaneity that perfectly compliments their affinity for embodying the feel of golden era Hip-Hop. With whispers of a major deal in the works, the Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era crew will certainly remain progressive in 2013.

Bada$$ is already billed to perform at next year’s Paid Dues Festival, along side headlining act Black Hippy, Dom Kennedy, De La Soul and more.

Hear the Pro Era crew sound off on “Like Water” below.

—

Photo: The Smoker’s Club