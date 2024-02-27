The Weeknd, Madonna & Playboi Carti “Popular,” Maino & Young Thug “Poetry” & More | Daily Visuals 2.26.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Now that HBO has canceled a second season to The Weeknd’s polarizing series The Idol, the Canadian crooner will be having a lot of time on his hand’s so it makes sense that he return to the studio to continue to keep a grip on his day job.

Returning to the music scene, The Weeknd links up with Madonna and Playboi Carti for the visuals to “Popular,” where he dwells in an empty mansion overseas while Madonna flexes an icey grill and toned 65-year-old body in her apartment suite. Can’t say we saw this collaboration coming.

Maino meanwhile drops a gem from his vault as he releases a clip for “Poetry” which finds him and Young Thug (yes, Young Thug) turning up from the streets in the back of a Benz to the sound stage with their peoples behind them. With Thugger being locked down for years already you have to wonder how long ago this video was shot.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Vory, Tre Savage featuring Webbie, and more.

THE WEEKND, MADONNA & PLAYBOI CARTI – “POPULAR”

MAINO & YOUNG THUG “POETRY”

VORY – “WHY LIE”

TRE SAVAGE FT. WEBBIE – “WHERE SHE AT”

FLO MILLI – “D’S”

WATERR – “ALL CLONES”

TIERRA WHACK – “27 CLUB”

COUSIN STIZZ – “PUDDLE BOOTS”

JAPHETH HANNON – “REALLY NI**A”

BRYANT BARNES – “DON’T WANT A LOVE SONG”