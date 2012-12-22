Joey Bada$$ & Pro Era – PEEP: The Aprocalypse Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Joey Bada$$ prepped for the end of the world by introducing his click, the Progressive Era, on PEEP: The Aprocalypse.

Along with Joey, the tape features the Pro Era collective of CJ Fly, Chuck Strangers, Kirk Knight, and Capital STEEZ. Contributions on the 18-track effort includes Statik Selektah, Thelonious Martin, Lee Bannon, and more.

A breakout year for 2012 included an impressive showing on A$AP Rocky’s “1 Train” record with Action Bronson, Yelawolf, Kendrick Lamar, and Big K.R.I.T. This is also the third project of JOey’s year after releasing his debut 1999 and Rejex.

Rejex were a collection of songs that were left off of his debut project, 1999. The Brooklyn product has also been rumored to signed to Jay-Z Roc Nation in the near future in what would be a hand in glove fit as being one of the top up and comers from the King County.

Down below, get a download of Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era’s new mixtape, PEEP: The Aprocalypse down after the artwork and tracklist. Appreciate the cool gif’d version of the cover down under.

DOWNLOAD: Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era – The Aprocalypse