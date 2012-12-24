Curren$y – 3 Piece Set Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Curren$y warned his fans that he was preparing a Christmas gift for his fans and he comes through with the 3 Piece Set.

The Hot Spitta whipped up these joints with Thelonious Martin during a “closed session” the day after Thanksgiving of this year. These were all recorded in Soundscape studios in Chicago.

Curren$y and free music have gone together like Peanut Butter and jelly for the past couple of years and on Christmas, what else would the Jet Life CEO give you during the holiday season?

Verde Terrace, Cigarette Boats, The 1st 28, Here, and Priest Andretti are some of the mixtapes that dropped in the calendar year and 3 Piece Set is the last effort of the year. Young Roddy is featured on all of the records on this 3-track mixtape that is entirely produced by Thelonius Martin.

After the artwork and the very short tracklist, you can stream the mixtape and download Curren$y’s 3 Piece Set down below. Merry Jetsmas.

DOWNLOAD: Curren$y – 3 Piece Set