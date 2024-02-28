Uncle Murda & Jadakiss “Money,” Fivio Foreign & Sheff G “Waiting” & More | Daily Visuals 2.27.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now Uncle Murda’s been known for his year-end rap up’s, but the man does have bars outside of a summary of the previous year cultural events and he shows and proves just that in his latest offering.

Linking up with Jadakiss for the visuals to “Money,” Uncle Murda and the Verzuz GOAT show the lengths that people will go to in order to stack that paper. From pulling juxes to killing their own homies, Murda and Kiss remind us that money is indeed the root of all evil, yet, we still love it.

Keeping the scene in NYC, Fivio Foreign takes to the block with his crew in tow and in the Sheff G assisted clip to “Waiting,” Fivio turns up with his peoples in the streets while calling for the release of Sheff G who’s been locked up since last year. It’s always good to have peoples who keep your name ringing bells on the streets while doing a bid.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from BabyDrill, Byron Messia and Jiggy D, and more.

UNCLE MURDA & JADAKISS – “MONEY”

FIVIO FOREIGN & SHEFF G – “WAITING”

BABYDRILL – “I CAN’T FEEL MY FACE”

BYRON MESSIA & JIGGY D – “ATTRACTIVE”

MYKE TOWERS – “LA CAPI”

1TAKEJAY – “H TOWN”

JASTIN MARTIN – “RUNNING FROM LOVE”

DJ MUGGS & MOOCH – “MOOCH MOSES”