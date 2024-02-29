NBA YoungBoy “Boat,” Mistah F.A.B “Letter To The Jacka” & More | Daily Visuals 2.28.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

All of his fans know that NBA YoungBoy’s music videos tend to be different segments of MTV Cribs as the rapper always uses his personal estate as the backdrop for his visuals, but this time around the artist from Banton Rouge actually travels outside his compound with his close friends and family in tow.

In his latest visuals for “Boat,” NBA takes his team out for a stroll through a snowy mountain with a truck stacked with bricks of cash which is counted on a money machine by his female company to make sure no one came up short on their payment. Does this man not believe in bank accounts?

Back on the Left Coast, Hip-Hop legend Mistah F.A.B pays homage to his man with his latest clip to “Letter To The Jacka” and reminices about the times they had while showing pictures of himself alongside the dearly departed.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dthang, Jay Critch, and more.

NBA YOUNGBOY – “BOAT”

MISTAH F.A.B – “LETTER TO THE JACKA”

DTHANG – “DRILL CAPPERS”

JAY CRITCH – “KICK IT”

REENI RUCCI – “LOVE YOU MORE”

MONE CORLEONE – “BARKING AT THE MOON”

RITCHIE FT. AMINE – “DIZZY”

KIDD KIDD FT. B.G. – “YELLOW TAPE”