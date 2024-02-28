Bardi Season Is Upon Us: Cardi B Teases New Track Sampling Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B*tch”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Is it finally Bardi season? It sure does seem that way.

Cardi B has Bardi Gang’s attention after hopping on Instagram and sharing a snippet of a song sampling Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit “She’s B*tch.”

Along with the clip, she is also pushing the #WhereIsCardi hashtag, fueling speculation that her sophomore follow-up to her impressive first album, Invasion of Privacy, is on the way.

The “Bodak Yellow” crafter sharing the snippet comes after her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset shared some words of encouragement to her about her highly anticipated sophomore effort, giving many the impression that the album is either done or close to being ready for release.

A few weeks ago, The Migos member posted a video of himself on his IG Stories bumping music from Cardi B’s upcoming project, writing in the caption, “Stop being scary and drop the album,” while hyping her in the process, “shit goes crazy [fire emojis].”

Cardi B has hinted at wanting to deliver a new project in 2024, saying during an interview on Hot 97, “I was indecisive, but I was like, you know what? I should already start talking about the album because I’m going to be putting it out very soon,” she said on Hot 97 in September of last year. “But I have to watch it because I always feel like somebody is watching me — it’s going to come out when it’s going to come out.”

It’s been nearly six years since Cardi B shook the Hip-Hop world with Invasion of Privacy and has since released several singles, including two Megan Thee Stallion-assisted singles, “WAP” and “Bongos,” plus “Please Me” featuring Bruno Mars.

Whatever Cardi B has been cooking up in the studio, we can’t wait to hear it.