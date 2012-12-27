It Ain’t Easy Being Queen: Beyoncé Updates You About Her Life Through Tumblr [PHOTOS]

What would the world be like if Beyoncé hadn’t joined Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram? Luckily we’ll never know since Queen Bey is busy capturing every second of her photo-worthy life, and posting the images online.

After taking a break from a pretty intense picture run, the 31-year-old laced us with a whole new set of images just as 2012 is set to come to a close. Tons of things have happened in the news since we last posted about Mrs. Carter’s photogenic side, and thankfully she’s made sure to cover all her bases.

Sending her love to the victims of the tragic shooting massacre in Newtown, Conn., nearly two weeks ago, showing off that ever-present bun, plus a few shots of Baby Blue, Beyoncé’s Tumblr page has almost reached capacity—if there is such a thing.

Because we only have a few days left in the year, and not knowing what Beyoncé has been up to when she’s not sailing on the high seas, or doing last-minute Christmas shopping with Jay, can drive a true fan crazy, check out the latest things going on in her world.

It ain’t easy sitting atop the throne, but somebody’s gotta do it.

Photos: Tumblr

