Quavo “Himothy,” French Montana, Kyle Richh & Jenn Carter ft. 41 “Too Fun” & More | Daily Visuals 2.29.24

It’s going on a year since Quavo released his sophomore solo album, Rocket Power, and though we have no idea when the ATLien plans on dropping his third solo effort, the man is back in the booth and some stuff to get off his chest.

Coming through with some new work in “Himothy,” Quavo takes to the roof of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with a microphone in front of him to tell people to let Takeoff rest in peace before calling himself the Jay-Z of the Big Peach. Talk yo sh*t, homie.

Back in NY, French Montana decides to live it up a little with his peoples, Kyle Richh and Jenn Carter and in their 41 featured clip to “Too Fun,” Montana and the crew take to the club where the women twerk to the track and everyone holds on to their cash while CGI money rains on the talent. Wasn’t no one letting go of their grip in this one (LOL).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DaBaby, Tinashe, and more.

QUAVO – “HIMOTHY”

FRENCH MONTANA, KYLE RICHH & JENN CARTER FT. 41 – “TOO FUN”

DABABY – “GRAMMY PARTY”

KILLARMY FT. WU-TANG KILLA BEES – “WINTER WARZ 2”

TINASHE – “THE BB/ANG3L EXPERIENCE”

BABYTRON – “CASE DISMISSED”

MOODII SYG – “IDK”

MASTA ACE & MARCO POLO – “P.P.E.”