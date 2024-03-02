That Mexican OT ft. Moneybagg Yo “Twisting Fingers,” Sauce Walka “7 In A Cup” & More | Daily Visuals 3.1.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago That Mexican OT finally gave his fans the collaboration they’ve been waiting for when he and DaBaby linked up for a cinematic adventure, and now the Texas representative keeps the collabos coming with some help from a Memphis OG.

Linking up with Moneybagg Yo for his latest visuals to “Twisting Fingers,” Mexican OT and Moneybagg take it back to high school where OT breaks all the rules while shooting dice in the hallway and Yo teaches the youngn’s the ins and out of the game. All these “kids” look like they got held back into their mid 20’s.

Sauce Walka meanwhile doesn’t need any lessons on how to get lit and in his clip for “7 In A Cup,” Walka takes to the gas station market with his people to get some ingredients to make some of that potion and drinks away the night before hitting the road and risks catching a DUI. Don’t try that at home kids!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee, Don Trip and Big Homiie G, and more.

THAT MEXICAN OT FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “TWISTING FINGERS”

SAUCE WALKA – “7 IN A CUP”

TEE – “I VS U”

DON TRIP & BIG HOMIIE G – “KNOCK KNOCK”

SWOOSH GOD FT. CHOW LEE & HARRY FRAUD – “MY LIFE MY DREAM”

DREAMBOY DZY – “WANNA KNOW”

DABOII – “FREE MITCH”

BART WATTS – “CLEVELAND STATE OF MIND”