Win Tickets To See Curren$y Spitta Perform In NYC!

Curren$y Spitta will be performing in NYC on Thursday, January 3. The Jet Life rapper will be hitting the stage at the Big Apple’s SOB’s and here is your chance to win a pair of tickets!

All you have to do is make sure you’re following Hip-Hop Wired on Facebook and Twitter, and let us know what your favorite Curren$y song is in the comments of this post (or its corresponding Facebook entry) by January 1. That’s it, that’s all, no fuss, no mess. Also, you have to be 18 years-old or older. The winner will be chosen at random.

Curren$y dropped a new mixtape called 3 Piece Set just before Christmas. What a guy. The entire project is produced by Thelonius Martin and features his Jet Life co-d Young Roddy.

You can buy tickets Curren$y’s SOB’s concert here. Doors open to show at 8pm and showtime is at 9pm. More info below. Good luck!

Photo: SOBs