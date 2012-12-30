Fabolous ft. Pusha T – “Life Is So Exciting” [VIDEO]

The life is so exciting. Fabolous drops the video for “Life Is So Exciting,” featuring G.O.O.D. Music rapper Pusha T, off of his recently released The Soul Tape 2 mixtape.

The MCs hit up the Miami Art Basel festival, and commissioned a fleet of expensive whips, for this black and white video. But more importantly, if you didn’t know, Pusha T’s verse on this cut is as sharp as we’ve come to expect. “Raising the bar no parallel, so many horses, carousel/How we roll out like a caravan, ghost in the snow seat caroling/Maryland, tags on it, heroine, bags on it,” spits the younger half of the Clipse.

Fabolous holds his own, supplying the opening and closing verse on The Arsenals & Sarah J produced track. Fab’s previous visual for “For The Love” from the same project, was also a black and white affair. Allegedly, the Brooklyn rapper’s sixth album, Loso’s Way 2: Rise to Power, is going to be released in early 2013.

If you haven’t already, you can download The Soul Tape 2 right here. Watch the Jon J. directed video for “Life Is So Exciting” below.

[Spotted at Yardie’s Way]

Photo: YouTube