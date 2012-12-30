Kanye West Says He Isn’t Crazy, He’s Just “Not Satisfied” [VIDEO]

Kanye West kept the sound bites coming during night two of his three-night gig at Revel Resort & Casino in Atlantic City. For the second installment, West ranted about his treatment in the media.

The commentary kicked off during a performance of “Clique,” when the Chicago native denied claims that he’s out of his mind.

From Rap-Up:

While performing “Clique,” he went on a tangent about the media (“They’ll try to tell you Kanye’s so crazy, so deranged… I ain’t crazy, I’m just not satisfied”), the criticism he received for his women’s fashion line, and being snubbed in major categories by the Grammys.

“I love Maroon 5, but when I lost for Best New Artist to Maroon 5… Or when Watch the Throne and Dark Fantasy, neither of them got nominated for Album of the Year, or when “Ni**as in Paris” didn’t get nominated for Record of the Year… So don’t expect to see me at the Grammys this year, you nah mean?!” yelled Yeezy, who was nominated for six awards at the 2013 Grammys.

He also addressed his ill-fated tour with Lady Gaga, death threats from people on Twitter, and his plans for the future.

“I will die for what’s in my heart,” a passionate ‘Ye told the crowd.

On opening night West donned two interesting masks, the first was all white and feathery, while the second was a crystal piece courtesy of Maison Margiela Haute Couture.

Photo: Complex