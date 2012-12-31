Kanye West Reveals Kim Kardashian Is Pregnant [VIDEO]

Talk about a New Year’s Eve surprise. Kanye West revealed that his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, is pregnant with his child. Yeezy made the impromptu announcement last night while performing in Atlantic City, the last of his three-night run at Revel Resort & Casino.

“Stop the music for a sec,” said Yeezy during a performance of “Lost In The World. “Can we make some noise for my baby mama right quick while she in here?” The crowd cheered, almost unsure of what was just said.

TMZ reports that Kardashian’s camp has confirmed that she is about 12 weeks pregnant while member’s of Kim’s family have known all along.

With that cat out the bag, Kim’s sister Khloe tweeted her own confirmation. “Been wanting to shout from the rooftops with joy and now I can! Another angel to welcome to our family. Overwhelmed with excitement!,” tweeted Lamar Odom’s wife.

Despite carrying a gut full of Yeezy, Kim will be partying at scheduled 1Oak in Las Vegas tonight, says TMZ.

Kim has been set to ring in the new year at 1 Oak on the Vegas strip — for some time now — and we’re told nothing’s changed since Kanye West, unexpectedly, revealed their baby news. The reason? $$$$ Sources tell us Kim will pull in six-figures for the appearance — plus, boozing is a non-issue for KK … who, we’re told, has never been a big drinker anyway. Also, our Kardashian sources say Kanye will be by Kim’s side during the ritzy event — it costs $125 just to stand in VIP — and at least another $3,000 to get a table.

If you think you had enough “KimYe” in 2012, it’s about to be next level, along with a new baby West, in 2013. The next question is—when’s the wedding? Kardashian’s ongoing divorce from Kris Humphries is surely slowing up those plans. Might be time for ‘Ye to put in that request to Jay-Z…

