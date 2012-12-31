The Hip-Hop Guide To Ringing In The New Year Tonight

It is the final day in 2012, and if you are like the millions of people all around the world you are trying to find out something to do tonight.

In New York City besides watching the ball drop in Times Square, the big shows in the city will be Jay-Z and Coldplay rocking the Barclays Center along with Nas and Elle Varner at Radio City Music Hall.

All over the country, their are many other shows going on all over the United States including Maryland, Florida, California and many more. If going out isn’t your thing and you don’t want to be bombarded with what is sure to be insane crowds, there are plenty of television specials to tickle your Hip-Hop bone and ring in the New Year right.

After the jump, check out all Hip-Hop Wired’s guide to ringing in the New Year tonight.

—

Photo: AP

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »