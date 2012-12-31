Kanye West ‘Clique’ Freestyle/Rant in Atlantic City [VIDEO]

Kanye West made some news this morning, we aren’t sure if you heard of it yet, but he also had a show in Atlantic City last night.

His third and final show at Revel nightclub made news all weekend for crazy outfits and baby news, but at the end of the day it is all about the music. In this video, he thanks the fans for coming out and driving hours “just to see a n***a get money anymore.”

He went on in a spoken word/rap like freestyle over an acoustic version of “Clique,” while asking the crowd “what is the quickest way to genocide?” While answering his own question he says “Black on black crime because it takes less time.”

It seems as if Kanye has traded in doing actual interviews for these rap/rants where he pretty much answers the questions that people would ask him about in sit-downs. He addresses his performance at the 12-12-12 benefit concert for Sandy, wearing a skirt, blogs, and people calling him crazy.

Whether you love the guy of you hate the guy, there really is nobody like Kanye West. Check out the full video of the performance after the jump.

