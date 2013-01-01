Big Boi ft. T.I. & Ludacris “In The A” [VIDEO]

Big Boi’s sophomore album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, only sold about 30,000 copies its first week in stores. But don’t let the modest numbers fool you, it was one of 2012’s better projects, and here we get a video for one of its standout cuts, “In The A,” featuring T.I. and Ludacris.

“From the birthplace of MLK where everything ain’t okay but KKK,” spits General Patton over the tracks majestic horns, produced by Showdown, DJ Aries and BlackOwned C-Bone.

Watch the Alexi Papalexopoulos directed video for “In The A” below.

