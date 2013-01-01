Jay-Z & Coldplay Rang In 2013 With A Show At The Barclays Center [VIDEO]

While you might have been partying on New Year’s Eve, Jay-Z and Coldplay were working. The two acts brought in 2013 with a concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Billboard reports that Coldplay kick off the show around 10pm, but that at 11:59PM joined his buddy Chris Martin on stage to perform “Auld Lang Syne.” Jigga then took over for a 25-song set, kicking things off with “Run This Town.”

“I really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else to ring in 2013,” Jay said as the clock ticked toward 1:30am, Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place” played in the background, and the show came to a close. “2012 was a major year for me, it was the birth of my beautiful daughter Blue, it was the birth of this building. Tonight I feel like I’m in the right place. I wish you the best 2013 possible. Peace and love.”

Also, word is Hova will be working on the score for the upcoming The Great Gatsby flick starring Leonardo DiCaprio. 2013 just started, and Jigga is already winning.

Watch footage of Jay-Z latest Barclays Center concert below and on the next page.

