Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Bring In 2013 At 1 Oak In Las Vegas [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are expecting a little one late next year, but for now at least it is business as usual. That meant Kim was hosting a New Year’s Eve party at 1 Oak in Las Vegas, and Yeezy was in tow.

Kardashian, who was reportedly paid six figures for her hosting duties, rocked a revealing a black and see-through dress while Yeezy kept it rather low key with a black, one butt suit, white shirt and black shoes. Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, also tagged along and West’s homie and road manager Don C can be seen kicking it as well in the footage below. John Legend was in attendance, too.

The day before, West told the crowd watching his final show at Revel in Atlantic City, thus the world, thanks to the Internet, that Kardashian, who was in attendance, was officially his baby mama to be. No matter how much you may hate on the couple, or even if you could really care less, “KimYe” do look genuinely happy together. Prepare for all KimYe everything in 2013.

Check out photos of the couple out for the first time since West dropped dime that Kim had his bun in the oven in the gallery.

Photo: Denise Truscello/Wire Image

