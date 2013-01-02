Paparazzo Dies Moments After Chasing Justin Bieber & Lil Twist

Chris Guerra, a paparazzo photographer from Los Angeles, died yesterday after trailing Justin Bieber and Lil Twist yesterday.

According to TMZ, the photographer chased Bieber’s Ferrari trying to get photos of the pop star, that was being driven by Young Money rapper and Bieber confidant, Lil Twist. While Bieber’s vehicle was pulled over by California Highway Patrol, Guerra attempted to cross the street that the two were pulled over on.

The highway patrol officer instructed Guerra to return across the street to his vehicle, when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The duo was staying at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills after returning from a New Year’s Eve trip to Mexico, where the 19-year old artists are both legally old enough to drink.

Twist posted photos of the two pouring champagne on their trip on Instagram.

Multiple sources have reported that Twist and Bieber have been hanging out for several weeks partying. The two have remained close friends for the better part of three years and have appeared in each other’s music videos over the years.

