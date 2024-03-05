HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Eleven albums deep into the game, Dee-1’s been doing his thing in music biz for quite some time. While he may not be cracking any GOAT lists, the man is still living out his dream and is unapologetic about it.

Making his mark since 2009, Dee-1’s been doing his best to make Hip-Hop music that contains messages while trying to uplift listeners. Recently he swung by The Breakfast Club to talk about what inspired him to get in the game and how grateful he is to still be a part of the culture. Touching on his career as a teacher and even meeting Afeni Shakur, Dee-1’s come a long way from his days in homeroom telling his students about his Hip-Hop aspirations.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Dee-1 on The Breakfast Club.

Before entering the rap game, Dee told his class he was going to give up the teaching game to become a rapper and being that he’s been in the game as long as he has been, he knows he’s been “divinely guided” thus far in his career. Interestingly enough he was Fredo Bang’s middleschool teacher and says he was a funny kid but serious at the same time.

