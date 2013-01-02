Casey Veggies – “F**k Witchu” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Casey Veggies recently announced that he will be dropping a new free album, Life Changes, on January 22nd . Today he drops the first record off of that called “F**k Witchu.”

This smoothed out record from Young Vegetables is produced by Terrance Clayton and includes some hard hitting drums and some charismatic rhymes from the west coast product.

“This is a free album, guys. I just didn’t want to call it a mixtape,” Veggies tweeted a few moments after releasing the song. “What does it mean to be in too deep? Has that thought ever crossed your head? You spend so much time on one thing you become accustomed to it, like you become attached, like nothing matters more than conquering that one thing.”

“Time flies fast and you begin to change, everything around you changes. You just never want to lose that feeling,” Casey explains. After the artwork, stream and download the new joint and check out the commercial for Life Changes below the player.

[Spotted at RapRadar]

—

Photo: Daily Elite