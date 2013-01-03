Big Boi & Jake Troth Perform “Apple Of My Eye” On Late Show With David Letterman [VIDEO]

Big Boi’s sophomore album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, dropped late last year but he’s still promoting the critically acclaimed, commercially under-appreciated project. Last night, the OutKast rapper and Jake Troth performed “Apple Of My Eye” on CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman.

Sporting a fitted cap, longer overcoat and fur scarf, Big was backed by a live band and his trusty DJ Cutmaster Swiff. The Mr. DJ produced song is an uptempo number and Troth, a former member of band Glass Casket, adds his vocals to the funky groove, which sounded on point live.

It’s been a busy couple of days for Big Boi. On New Year’s Day he dropped the latest video from his album, “In The A,” featuring Ludacris and T.I. Yesterday, the “General Patton” rapper made headlines when news broke that he would be appearing on a remix of Frank Ocean’s “Pink Matter.” With Andre 3000 that makes for a quasi-reunion of OutKast that fans have been steadily begging for. But it didn’t stop there as Big then revealed that he will also be appearing on a remix of T.I.’s “I’m Sorry,” which also features 3 Stacks.

Pick up a copy of Big Boi’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors right here. Check out the performance of “Apple Of My Eye” below.

Photo: YouTube