Timbaland Joins 50 Cent’s SMS Audio As Investment Partner; Joins Board Of Directors

50 Cent’s audio/headphones company, SMS, have announced that super-producer Timbaland has joined the company as an investment partner and member of the board of directors.

Adding essentially what separated his company from the wildly successful Beats By Dre company, Mr. Jackson now has an acclaimed and respected producer on his side. According to reports, Timbaland will have “substantial involvement in the design and audio engineering process for new SMS Audio products.”

“50 Cent has created an aspirational audio brand that produces the highest caliber of headphones on the market,” Timbaland said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with 50 and being [a part] of a company so eager to bring studio-quality sound to music fans all over the world.”

“As an entrepreneur in the music industry, I have great respect for Timbaland and his evolving role as a producer, artist and influencer,” 50 Cent adds. “I welcome his expertise and guidance. Timbaland will be a huge asset to the SMS Audio team as we move forward with new and innovative audio products.”

50 Cent and Timbaland have collaborated in the past including the Curtis’ #1 single “Ayo Technology” featuring Justin Timberlake. Each online US sale of SMS Audio headphones through the official website provides 250 meals to American families in need through Feeding America.

[Spotted at Business Wire]

Photo: AP