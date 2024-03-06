Charlamagne Tha God Moonwalks ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ TikTok Star Comments

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Late last month, one Tereasa Johnson aka Reesa Teesa had social media buzzing with her TikTok series Who TF Did I Marry in which she described how she was hoodwinked into a marriage by a man dubbed “Legion” who was living all the lies imaginable and got her caught up in his toxic way of life.

With her sudden rise to fame, Reesa Teesa became an overnight celebrity in the culture and with that being the case, Charlamagne tha God cracked a joke at her expense. Unfortunately, it cut deep.

Now, tha God is apologizing for his misstep. In a recent interview on The Tamron Hall Show, Reesa was asked about the negative comments she’s been getting as a result of her TikTok series. And she admitted that when Charlamagne made the “big back” comment (a joke aimed at people that are overweight), it was “disappointing” and “hurtful.”

Naturally, Charlamagne tha God (who often tells listeners to be empathetic and respectful to others) did apologize to Reesa Teesa for his rude comment, sort of. Charlamagne also reminded everyone that disturbing someone else’s peace of mind is never the way to go.

“All jokes aside, I tell y’all all the time the easiest way to keep your own peace is to not disturb the peace of others,” said Charlamagne I disturbed that woman’s peace and that wasn’t my intention so I apologize if my words made her feel that way.”

He also added, “I personally feel like we have to stop bringing this stuff to social media if you don’t want people to have an opinion on it,” he said. “Some of this stuff should just be reserved to our therapists if we can’t handle people having an opinion about whatever we are venting about. Keep it off social media.”

Well, we wouldn’t call that a full walk back.

Reesa meanwhile has to deal with the subject of her TikTok series, her ex-husband Jerome McCoy aka “Legion,” who is considering suing her over the series, which he says has negatively affected his career as a public relations representative at a hospital.

If nothing else, social media is great for some good ol’ fashion relationship drama.

What do y’all think of this situation? Sound off in the comments section below.