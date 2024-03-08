Neek Bucks & Dave East “Marm & Taverniti’s,” Big Hit “In The Feds (First Day Back Out)” & More | Daily Visuals 3.7.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute there a while ago it seemed like Neek Bucks was on his way to becoming one of the biggest names in the rap game. While things haven’t exactly panned out that way, the Harlem representative is still doing his thing and links up with a fellow Harlemite for his latest offering.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Marm & Teverniti’s,” Neek Bucks and Dave East hold down the streets in their hometown of “Heaven” and show love to some of the games legends that are no longer here with us like Nipsey Hussle and DJ Kay Slay (rest in power, y’all).

On another side of town Hit-Boy’s OG pop, Big Hit continues to live his post-prison rap dream and in his clip to “In The Feds (First Day Out),” the triple-OG lets viewers see how he went about his day eight after he was released from jail following his arrest after Super Bowl LVIII. He kept it real and humble.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Brother Ali, LA Biggie featuring Tesehki, and more.

NEEK BUCKS & DAVE EAST – “MARM & TAVERNITI’S”

BIG HIT – “IN THE FEDS (FIRST DAY BACK OUT)”

BROTHER ALI – “CADILLAC”

LA BIGGIE FT. TESEHKI – “WWD”

PREMO RICE – “I LIIIIKE”

BRIELLE – “SOFT GIRL ERA”

BUDDY – “LIKE THIS”

DAEMONEY – “PENT TALK”

CHRIS MARQUIS – “DON’T TELL ME”