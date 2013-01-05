Ludacris ft. R. Kelly & Fabolous “Representin’ (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Ludacris‘ current single, “Representin” gets the remix treatment with help from R. Kelly and Fabolous.

Sending Kelly Rowland to the bench for this round, Luda taps on the Pied Piper of R&B and Loso for the smoothed out remix of the Ludaversal single. Mr. Bridges hasn’t announced an official release date for his album yet, but it will be out later in 2013 featuring songs like “Jingalin” and “Rest Of My Life.”

Ludacris tweeted this Jim Jonsin and Rico Love-produced tune yesterday that has elements that might remind you of Usher and Young Jeezy’s “Love In This Club.” There aren’t many better options to pick for the remix of a record than Kellz and Fab, and they both deliver on this one.

Get a listen to”Representin” down below and download the new joint after the kick.

DOWNLOAD: Ludacris ft. R. Kelly & Fabolous “Representin’ (Remix)”

Photo: Flickr