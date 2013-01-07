Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Pass On $3M Offer For Photos Of Their Baby

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t trying to profit off their still unborn baby, just yet. The couple of was allegedly offered $3 million by a tabloid for first dibs on photos of their bundle of joy when he or she arrives, but they passed on the deal.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to K&K tell TMZ … the couple has been flooded with lucrative deals from magazines clamoring to score baby Kimye’s coveted first photos, with offers ranging as high as several million. We’re told the $3 million offer was from an overseas tabloid. So far, no cigar. Our sources say the couple has no plans to sell the pics to ANYONE … right now. We’re told they’re aware public demand will only increase over time — and still might consider offers in the future.

The key word here is that KimYe will be considering the offers, which will surely keep coming, at a future date. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony sold photos of their twins for a $6 million when they were born while Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s twins fetched a whopping $14 million. If photos of Yeezy and Kimmy’s seed demand those kind of prices, it’s hard to believe that the latter’s penchant for making coin could let her pass on that type of deal.

For now, Kardashian is still technically married to NBA player Kris Humphries who refuses to sign divorce papers unless she admits their short marriage was a sham. Too cold world.

—

Photo: TMZ