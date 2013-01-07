Juicy J’s “Bandz A Make Her Dance” Goes Gold; Reveals Features On Stay Trippy

Juicy J‘s solo success in 2012 is going to carry him into 2013 as his hit single “Bandz A Make her Dance” is now RIAA-Certified gold for over 500,000 copies sold.

The Mike Will-produced jam dominated the clubs in 2012 as the stripper-friendly jam by the Taylor Gang member and Three Six Mafia veteran solidified Juice as a solo star. “Bandz A Make her Dance” the music video was also a huge viral hit, scoring over 14 million views on YouTube. These are legitimate views after the much publicized YouTube crack down on the music industry.

“I’m overwhelmed with the success of the single. The fact it’s something I created in a 2 bedroom apartment in DC is unimaginable,” said Juicy J. “Thank you to all the Taylors out there for supporting it, I can’t wait for you to hear the rest of the music!”

Juicy J is also getting ready to release his solo effort under Kemosabe Records with Dr. Luke in 2013. The album will be executive produced by Juice, Wiz Khalifa and Dr Luke, and will feature collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Young Jeezy and Big Sean according to a press release.

Photo: Getty