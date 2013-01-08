Joe Budden & Tahiry Jose Talk Their Non-Friendship On The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

Newly minted reality stars Joe Budden and Tahiry Jose visited The Breakfast Club. Of course, the two visited separately since they’re not technically friends right now, but nevertheless dished on their sordid relationship as well as Love & Hip Hop New York.

Tahiry has no problems confirming her disdain for Love & Hip Hop castmate Raqi Thunda. “There’s certain things you don’t do,” she said. “It’s the principles behind the situation. Don’t try to befriend me.”

Her word for Jump Off weren’t much kinder. “I don’t believe anything Joe says at this point,” said Tahiry. “I don’t think he’s matured much. Just the way he moves around in his relationships, I left for that reason.”

When Joe Budden was in the studio, the Slaughterhouse rapper was just as candid. “It would appear that way,” said Budden when asked if Raqi was looking for her “moment.”

The “Pump It Up rapper also said that he was fine with his portrayal on the VH1 reality show. “Honestly what was on the episode was just 100% accurate,” he said. “I just would really like a platonic relationship. Tahiry is great. ”

Watch Tahiry speak on JR Smith and more below, and Joe Budden discuss relapsing on drugs and popping Mollys on the next page.

—

Photo: Power 105.1

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »