Joell Ortiz – “Brooklyn In The Building” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The Brooklyn anthem is almost as integral a part of Hip-Hop as the posse cut. Our 25 Greatest Brooklyn Anthems of all time list placed a scope on some classic tracks, and here’s another one, courtesy of Joell Ortiz, titled “Brooklyn In The Building.” The east Williamsburg MC channels the prideful arrogance of King’s County on the track with a self-described “cold flow,” accompanied by a complimentary “burr” ad-lib.

Lines like “Me and poverty sparred when my daddy left/ Mommy was scared/ I stitched her up with these quality bars” show that the Slaughterhouse rapper is as lyrically sharp as ever. Historically, that’s to be expected from a borough that birthed greats like The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and Big Daddy Kane, among other notable MCs.

For now, consider “Brooklyn In The Building” a loose track for fans. Expect more tunes from Joell Ortiz in the forthcoming months, as he’s currently working on his next solo album tentatively titled Yaowa.

Listen to “Brooklyn In The Building” below.

