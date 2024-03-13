‘Venom 3’ Gets Official Title & Release Date

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In the post-credits scenes for both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, a possible Venom and Spider-Man crossover was teased as fans have been clamoring for Tom Hardy’s anti-hero and Tom Holland’s web-head to finally come face-to-face on the big screen.

Unfortunately, that may not happen. On Tuesday (March 12) the official title to the third installment of Sony’s successful Venom franchise was revealed. And it really seems like Hardy will be hanging up his black alien symbiotie suit by the time the end of credits roll. According to Variety, Venom 3 will be dubbed Venom: The Last Dance, and judging from the title alone the film will serve as Venom’s swan song in Sony’s Spider-Verse that’s been struggling like hell to get off the ground.

Though their have been rumors that the film will ultimately lead to Venom making his way into the MCU to finally meet your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, details about the film have remained under wraps with just rumors that the Marvel villain, Toxin, would be the main antagonist in the film and Chiwetel Ejiofor will be taking on the role of another villain, Orwell Taylor.

Lackluster, yes, we know. But this is apparently the road that writers for Venom: The Last Dance have chosen to go down for what seems to be the final installment.

Variety reports:

Sony first announced the third film was in the works during its CinemaCon presentation in April 2022. The project will be the first appearance of Venom since a credits sequence cameo in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

In February, Temple opened up about the project to Variety, teasing that filming was almost complete. “We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” she said. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

After the atrocity that was Madame Web, it’s probably best for Sony to just put it’s Spider-Man-less Spider-Verse out of its misery already.

Venom: The Last Dance is set to hit theaters Oct. 25. If it proves to be the final film in the franchise with no connection to any Spider-Man whatsoever (not even Tobey McGuire or Andrew Garfield), the franchise will not be missed. No shots.

Will you be checking out Venom: The Last Dance when it hits theaters this fall? Let us know in the comments section below.