Cam’Ron – “Murder Game” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It’s always good when you get some new Killa Cam in the morning, and this is no different with “Murder Game.”

Cam’Ron samples Meek Mill‘s high energy introduction off of his album, Dreams And Nightmares, for this new record that comes courtesy of DJ Self. This has been the second such offering from the Dipset CEO and it looks like another solo project is on the way from the Purple Haze rapper.

Juelz Santana has also been working hard on some new music and will be releasing a new mixtape called God Will’n on January 14th. Jim Jones never really left so all that is left to do is get all three together for that Diplomats reunion that we were promised but never really got.

Expect the announcement on Killa’s new projects coming in the near future, but until then hit the jump to get a listen to “Murder Game.” Killa!

[Spotted at XclusiveZone]

Photo: Instagram