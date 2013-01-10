Fabolous ft. Pusha T & Ryan Leslie – “Life Is So Exciting (Remix)” [VIDEO]

Living Good Loso grabs up Pusha T and Ryan Leslie for the new video for the “Life Is So Exciting” Remix from The Soul Tape 2.

Taking place in Miami during Art Basel, Pusha T and Fabolous stunt in some Lamborghinis and trick on some females doing the stroll in the mall. Ranging from the clubs in South Beach to the streets of Dade County.

Not one to be left out, Ryan Leslie also drops in the video suited and booted and getting his business done in New York City. This stand out record from The Soul Tape 2 made its video premiere on MTV and we get the rip courtesy of Mr. World Premiere.

Mos Def and A$AP Rocky also make quick cameos in the studio with the producer/artist Leslie while he pops bottles and do all that stuff that rappers do; he even raps! This black and white video is one of the slicker efforts from Fab.

If you haven’t copped The Soul Tape 2 yet, which topped many year-end mixtape lists, you can download it right here. After you do that, hit the jump and check out the video for “Life Is So Exciting” with Pusha T and Ryan Leslie.

[Spotted at 2DopeBoyz]

Photo: YouTube