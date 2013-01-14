Justin Timberlake ft. Jay-Z – “Suit & Tie” [LISTEN]

You’ve been waiting for it, and it is finally here. Justin Timberlake‘s long awaited return to music is here with help from Jay-Z.

This record, which is produced by Timbaland, will most likely land on Timberlake’s third solo album that is now scheduled to drop sometime this year. The 20-track album will be produced entirely by Timbaland and is confirmed to feature a collaboration from Beyoncé as well.

This single will be off of his first official album since 2006 when he released the multi-platinum smash album, FutureSex/LoveSounds. This record starts off with a little bit of a chopped-n-screwed feel to it, but the tempo picks up after the intro. Definitely a smooth joint, and you can guarantee this won’t be the last time you’ll hear this song from the artist/actor.

Get a listen to “Suit & Tie” after the artwork and purchase the record on iTunes right here.

Purchase on iTunes

—

Photo: WireImage