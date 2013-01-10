Ace Hood – Starvation 2 Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

In the eyes of some, Ace Hood has made it. He is DJ Khaled’s protege, appeared on tracks with some of Hip-Hop’s top figures, and has consistently churned out popular singles. Despite his success, the Florida MC displays his discontent and hunger for more with a new mixtape, titled Starvation 2.

The project, a follow up to 2012’s Starvation and Body Bag Vol. 2, features the “Hustle Hard” rapper spitting his patented rapid-fire rhymes in top form. Starvation 2 features Meek Mill, Plies, French Montana, Kevin Cossom and more on the artist tip, while notable producers like Young Chop, Cardiak, Jahlil Beats and Beat Bully handle the soundscape.

Listeners will notice that the album plays more like an album than a mixtape. Ace Hood spits self-reflective bars on songs like “Why,” but levels that with numerous tracks that have single potential, namely anything produced by the aforementioned Young Chop. Aside from this project, Ace Hood plans to release another full length LP before year’s end. There are also whispers that he will drop a long awaited collaborative mixtape with Meek Mill, titled Same Dream.

Time will only tell with that, but fans can see the artwork, stream and download Ace Hood’s Starvation 2 below.

—

Photo: BET