Future ft. Drake – “Fo Real” [LISTEN]

Future and Drizzy link up again for the second time in a week to drop this new joint called “Fo Real.”

After being on Lil Wayne‘s latest jam, “Good Kush & Alcohol,” Drake and Future get together on this record that will most likely live on Future’s Free Bandz: The Movie project that is dropping soon.

A few weeks ago, Future spoke about knocking out a ton of records with the October’s Very Own founder that will live on both of their albums. This spacey record is most likely one of the results of the last couple of studio sessions.

Super Future, Future Hendrix and Free Bandz: The Movie is all coming soon, but until then get a listen to the new record called “Fo Real” produced by Mike Will. Listen to the CDQ version in the YouTube clip down below.

[Spotted at Xzone.]

—

Photo: Vimeo