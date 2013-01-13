Future – “Whip Game” [VIDEO] & “Mark McGwire” [LISTEN]

Say what you will about Future and his struggle falsetto, the guy knows how to make hooks that will become ingrained in your brain. The Atlanta rapper/crooner drops a video for “Whip Game,” featuring Mexico Rann and Casino, off his forthcoming compilation mixtape F.B.G.: The Movie.

We don’t see any Lamborghini whips getting pushed out of the lot in the visual, but we do see Future cooking up a pot of $20 bills. For real.

Recently, the “Tony Montana” rapper dropped “Fo Real,” featuring Drake, and the two recently were in the studio knocking out tunes that are thought to be appear on respective albums from both.

Originally thought to be dropping today (January 13), F.B.G.: The Movie is now scheduled to release Tuesday, January 15. Also, DJ Drama let loose another turnt up record from the project called “Mark McGwire” that you can listen to on the flip. Watch the video for “Whip Game” below.

Side note: Mexico Rann has the best rap name of 2013 by far.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »