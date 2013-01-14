Killer Mike – “Snowin In The Bluff” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Trinidad Jame$’s “All Gold Everything” gets perhaps its best makeover to date courtesy of fellow ATLien, Killer Mike. “Snowin in the Bluff,” derived from 2011 cult-classic film Snow In The Bluff, details a facet of Atlanta that differs from the gentleman’s club and molly-filled party life that’s been glorified as of late.

Here, Killer Mike revisits the trap, where the stick-up boys catch folks slipping everywhere from Simpson Road to when an Atlanta Braves game lets out. That’s a dirty game, no pun intended.

“Snowin in the Bluff” may seem like a juxtaposition for Killer Mike, who’s also a former Morehouse student and one of Hip-Hop’s most prolific intellectuals, but those familiar with the Atlanta MC know he prides himself on being in tune with the streets. And in this case, it’s his Adamsville neighborhood.

From a rap standpoint, Killer Mike deserves homage for creating his own flow, rather than snatching Trinidad’s like so many others. Feel free to be offended if the statement applies. “Snowin in the Bluff”comes along side a new episode Mike’s sporadic Educated Villains Radio podcast, co-hosted by Trackstar The DJ.

Hear “Snowin in the Bluff” and the second episode of Educated Villains Radio below.

—

Photo: YouTube