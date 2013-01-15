Jermaine Dupri ft. Jagged Edge, Da Brat, Dondria, Fresco Kane, & Bow Wow – “Celebration (Remix)” [LISTEN]

So So Def Records will be celebrating their 20th anniversary of existence and release this record to commemorate the occasion.

Jermaine Dupri, Jagged Edge, Da Brat, Fresco Kane, Dondria and Bow Wow hop on Game’s single to remix the record for this So So Def reunion. Dupri will host a So So Def anniversary concert at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on February 23. Tickets go on sale this Saturday.

Da Brat and Bow Wow stand out on this record while Jagged Edge carry the Bone Thugz-N-Harmony-like harmonies. It’s not a bad remix, and it is good to hear music from the label that ran a good part of the 90s and early 2000s back together again.

You can put your money down to check out the 20th Anniversary concert, right here. After you do that, hit the jump and check out the “Celebration” remix featuring Jagged Edge, Da Brat, Dondria, Fresco Kane, Jermaine Dupri and Mr 106 And Park.

–

Photo: Bossip