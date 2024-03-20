Jedi Are Being Hunted In ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Series ‘The Acolyte’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While Star Wars fans have many issues with both the prequel and sequel trilogies that followed the first three classics that George Lucas blessed us with, the spinoff shows that stream on Disney+ have garnered much love and support. Now another series will be coming that will delve even deeper into the Star Wars universe.

On Tuesday (March 20), Disney+ released their first trailer for a new Star Wars spinoff series dubbed The Acolyte which centers around a Jedi killer and actually takes place 100 years before the Star Wars prequel, The Phantom Menace. Judging from the trailer, the Jedi will have their hands full as they try to take down the young, Force-wielding Sith in training, portrayed by Amanda Stenberg

In the trailer we see this assassin wield a red lightsaber so you just know chaos is about to go down. We’re with it. Also in the cast are Carrie-Ann Moss and Jodie Turner-Smith, as if we didn’t need more reason to tune in.

With the series taking place 100 years before the prequel films, we doubt we’ll see anyone from the OG Star Wars film make an appearance (Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, etc), but Chewbacca and other role players are definitely on the table and maybe even a legendary Sith or two might make a cameo or play a role in the show after it’s all said and done.

Check out the trailer for The Acolyte below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it premiers on Disney+ on June 4th. Peep photos in the gallery, too.